Report: Cavs Now Open To Trading Kevin Love

Cavs forward Kevin Love may be on the move soon. League sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Cleveland is finally open to moving their star player.

Currently in the middle of a rebuild, trading Love, 31, for younger talent or even draft picks could be a wise move. Love is long removed from his days as an MVP hopeful in Minnesota, but as someone who can space the floor while averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds, he could be a welcome addition to a number of competitive teams.

Any theorizing as to where Love could land would be mostly guesswork; however, as a player who's been involved in trade rumors before, there are a few teams that have expressed interest in the past. The Celtics, for one, have been linked to Love at numerous points throughout his career and this might just be the time to pull the trigger. Contract-wise Boston could send Gordon Hayward away since his salary is actually higher than Kevin Love's. Love would also help out with their struggling front-court

Woj mentioned on NBA Countdown that he thinks Portland and Denver are also strong candidates to land Love, but emphasized that many teams could be interested. The NBA trade deadline is February 6th.