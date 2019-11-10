Things seem to be getting worse and worse for Cam Newton. It's now being reported that the Carolina Panthers quarterback is considering surgery for his foot injury that has held him sidelined for most of the season.

Now, with almost certainty that he'll be out for the remainder of the season, Newton is considering surgery for his Lisfranc injury in his foot; however, coming off surgery next season, he may be done in Carolina.

"Newton wants to continue playing, a source said, despite the various injuries that have severely limited him the last two seasons. While the team won't publicly or privately address what happens next with Newton, it remains highly unlikely that he'll be with the Panthers in 2020," Rapoport writes.

Rapoport continues to suggest that his contract makes him a viable trade option for the Panthers. He'll be earning $18.6 million in 2020, along with a $2 million option bonus. The idea is likened to what happened with Joe Flacco last year.

The Panthers could extend the contract of Newton's current replacement Kyle Allen. Allen has faired well as the Panthers starter, boasting a 5-1 record during that time. He's thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions, three of which came during a horrific outing against San Francisco.