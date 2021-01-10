The peaceful protests by angered Trump supporters quickly spiraled into a riot and mob that infiltrated Capitol Hill and resulted in multiple deaths. Many have questioned how a mob of Trumpers was able to gain access to Capitol Hill with such ease. One member of congress has offered his opinion. House Majority Whip James Clyburn has said that he feels as if the rioters had some help, or at least knew some precise details, about his comings and goings.

“I have an unmarked office—you got to know exactly where it is,” Clyburn told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s where I spend most of my time doing my work as the majority whip. I have a staff who work real hard trying to keep up with the members—trying to make sure they do an effective job of managing the votes once they get to the floor.” Clyburn continues on to note that although his work office, where he actually does all his work, is not labeled, his traditional office in the building does have his name on it.

“For some reason, these people showed up at that office. But the office where my name is on the door … was not disturbed," he explained. "I’m just saying, they didn’t go to where my name was—they went where I usually hang out. So that to me indicates something untoward may have been going on.”

Clyburn has made similar comments throughout the week. “I do believe that something was going on,” Clyburn told CBS anchor Lana Zak. “They knew where to go. I've been told, by some other Congresspeople that their staff are saying that they saw people being allowed into the building through side doors. Who opened those side doors for these protesters, or I call them these mobsters, to come into the building, not through the main entrance where magnetometers are but through side doors. Yes, somebody on the inside of those buildings were complicit in this.” The madness did force Trump to finally concede, as it appears he has finally accepted defeat.