Renni Rucci Spits Bossy Bars On "Don't Like Me"

When she's not holding her man down as he's behind bars, Renni Rucci is dedicated to her career. The Love & Hip Hop star has been carving out her space in Rap as a newcomer to the game, and on Friday (March 18), Renni eased into the weekend by releasing her latest single, "Don't Like Me."

The rapper kicked up dust recently after beefing with Latto online over the phrase "The Biggest," but that spat is the least of her concerns. Renni has been supporting fiancé Foogiano, one of Gucci Mane's artists, as he fights charges related to a shooting at a concert in 2020. The incident reportedly left 10 people injured including two who were killed, and Foogiano has been hit with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

As that case is ongoing, Renni Rucci is handling business on "Don't Like Me" and even delivered a visual to show off her talents. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch you broke and I'm balling

The n*gga got me saved in his phone under Spalding

Pretty clean p*ssy

Look like the b*tch bought it

Ima let him eat it once now the n*gga keep calling