Renni Rucci Serves Up Another Banger With "Can't Be"

Aron A.
March 03, 2021 20:32
Can't Be
Renni Rucci

Renni Rucci is reppin' for the independent ladies on "Can't Be."


The ladies that have emerged from the South in the past few years have had a strong grip on the rap game. City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion are running things but Renni Rucci is ready to be the next-up. The South Carolina rapper's been climbing up the ranks with projects like QuickTape and 2019's Big Renni.

It seems like a follow-up could be arriving in the months ahead now that she's blessed us with her first official offering of 2021, "Can't Be." Breezy guitar loops and bouncy 808s bring out a laidback, auto-tuned hook out of Renni who reps for the independent ladies out there.

Check out the latest single from Renni Rucci below. How are you feeling about her new single, "Can't Be?" Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
You be really trying to wife a b*tch
I be trying to slide down the pipin' it
Independent, I don't need no partnership

Renni Rucci
