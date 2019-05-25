Renni Rucci Makes An Explosive Entrance On "Big Renni" Debut

Upstart Renni Rucci has finally unveiled her debut project, coming through with ten tracks total to deliver on a fiery entry that places the South Carolina emcee among a host of women in hip-hop asserting their dominance via an arsenal of unapologetic lyricism and off the strength of fearless femininity.

Appropriately titled Big Renni, the project finds Renni running through with selective assists from the likes of Marlo, Jas, and B La B, leaving enough room for Renni to lay down the foundation of an assured debut that is sure to create more than a few new fans in its wake.

Take a full listen to Big Renni down below and sound off with your thoughts.