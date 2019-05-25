mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Renni Rucci Makes An Explosive Entrance On "Big Renni" Debut

Renni Rucci -  Big Renni

By
  May 25, 2019 18:00
  169 Views
Big Renni
hottttt
Audience rating 63 %(2)
HOTTTTT
Editors rating
Renni Rucci arrives with debut project.

Upstart Renni Rucci has finally unveiled her debut project, coming through with ten tracks total to deliver on a fiery entry that places the South Carolina emcee among a host of women in hip-hop asserting their dominance via an arsenal of unapologetic lyricism and off the strength of fearless femininity. 

Appropriately titled Big Renni, the project finds Renni running through with selective assists from the likes of Marlo, Jas, and B La B, leaving enough room for Renni to lay down the foundation of an assured debut that is sure to create more than a few new fans in its wake.

Take a full listen to Big Renni down below and sound off with your thoughts.

Renni Rucci Mixtapes new music new song big renni wolfpack
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Renni Rucci Makes An Explosive Entrance On "Big Renni" Debut
01
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES