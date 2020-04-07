Renni Rucci Keeps It A 100 On "Solid B*tch"

It's been nearly a year since Renni Rucci released her project, Big Renni, and her stock has only gone up since. Though she's gaining tons of visibility in the rap game, she's merely getting started. With the talent and looks of a star, she's continued to release music over the months and has constantly previewed new tracks on social media. Needless to say, she's putting in work.

This weekend, she returned with a brand new single titled, "Solid Bitch." Showing off a more vulnerable side, she speaks on loyalty and betrayal in relationships as she defines what being a ride-or-die truly is.

Her latest single follows the release of February's "Bitch Do It" which has been steadily bubbling. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Renni Rucci.

Quotable Lyrics

I learned everything I do from you so bitch don't get mad

You like hoes and I like bitches too, I'm back in my bag

You weren't sorry till I found out

Was you really sorry, bitch, or you just sorry 'cause I'm riding out?