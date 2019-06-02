Renni Rucci Is Going Up In "Elevators" Video

Big Renni returns with her latest.

A week after serving up her Big Renni debut project, Renni Rucci returns to support the effort with a new clip for project closer "Elevators."

Per usual, the new clip finds the Wolfpack Global artist asserting an undeniable stream of confidence as she marks her territory with purpose: "Bad bitch alert, I'm a walking money bag/Get a nigga for his bands, then I go and pop tags/We some boss ass bitches, wrap our hair in Louis rags."

Renni Rucci has slowly been building up a strong catalog for months now and seems poised to be yet another voice to put on for the latest class of women turning hip-hop on its head with a wave of lyricism that bears no apology in sight.

Get into "Elevators" up top.