Renni Rucci Clears On "Talk"

It seems like Renni Rucci has been working hard to earn her spot as a frontrunner in a new class of emcees. She released her largely solo efforts Big Renni and QuickTape in 2019 and 2020 respectively, with the former including her hit "F*ck Em Up Sis." She experienced heightened success following her appearance on Kevin Gate's 2020 single "Hands On Ya Knees."

This year, she debuted two new singles, "Can't Be," which samples Mya and Beenie Man's 00's hit "Girls Dem Sugar," and most recently, "Talk." As with many songs that experience newfound success, "Talk" exploded on the video-sharing app TikTok before even receiving an official release. Originally released in late 2019 by Rucci, the track was finally sourced to streaming services recently.

With such self-assured delivery of her bars, it's no wonder the song went viral on the platform. Checking in from "Real B*tch Radio" on the track, she proceeds to spit cocky-ladened bars for the remainder of the track.

In other Renni Rucci news, the rapper was recently involved in a minor exchange of words with fellow rapper Mulatto after it was suspected she was throwing shade at Rucci. Tap into Renni Rucci's "Talk" and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You'll writers be tough and you hoes just talking

All on my shit yea you hoes is stalking

Baddest bitch out and these hoes is flocking

I call the bid now these hoes is mocking