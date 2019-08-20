Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj are not friends. This is no secret. Merely two years removed from their feud on wax, with "shETHER" and "No Frauds" making the bulk of the ammunition, both Remy and Nicki Minaj appear to have moved on from one another. That's not to say old wounds have healed; only they'd be able to attest to that. Given that both women have since moved into the world of media broadcast, a return to the subject, at least to an extent, feels inevitable. Such was indeed the case on the latest State Of The Culture episode, which found Remy, Joe Budden, and Jinx discussing Nicki and Joe's recent "confrontation."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If Remy is harboring even the slightest grudge toward her old foe, it's nearly impossible to tell. As she tells it, Remy actually understood some of Nicki's positions. "I got some of the things she was saying," explains Remy. "Because I know how that feels. To feel like people that was supposed to be your friends or people you thought was cool with you, and then they say some left-field shit. You be like, damn I thought we was alright. It's upsetting, it makes you angry. It makes you want to come for them. I know how that feels."

Jinx feels Nicki's approach was more calculated, in that she meant to step to Joe as proof that she's not one to be trifled with. He also suggests that Nicki is positioning herself to eventually transition into the media market, a la Joe himself. "I think at some point she will figure out how to further her career or dedicate more time in this field as opposed to rap," muses Joe. Remy wonders if that's what Nicki actually wants, but Joe already seems convinced. Check out the full segment below.