Remy Ma discussed Doja Cat during an appearance on Drink Champs, this week, and argued that the Planet Her singer shouldn't be considered a rapper. Remy didn't seem to intend the comment as an insult, clarifying that she still feels Doja "makes dope records."

“They be putting her in the rapper category. I don't think she's a rapper,” the 41-year-old told hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. “But, she makes dope records, and I think she's dope.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Doja obviously blends a significant amount of pop into her discography, she's been nominated for multiple awards in the rap genre at the Grammys, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Need To Know" and Best Rap Song for "Best Friend."

Doja hasn't responded to the comments, but she's been active on social media throughout the weekend, having said that "music is dead" to her.

"I moved on I'm just gonna let everybody be mad," Doja tweeted on Friday after a tour stop in Paraguay. "I'm not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour."

Responding to a fan's tweet, she added: "I don't give a f**** anymore, I f***ing quit, I can't wait to f***ing disappear and I don't need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I'm a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me."

Check out Remy's Drink Champs interview below.

