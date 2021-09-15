Remy Ma Makes A Statement On "GodMother"

Not long after her longtime friend and collaborator Fat Joe went toe-to-toe with Ja Rule in a Veruz battle, Remy Ma came through to deliver her brand new single "GodMother." Off the bat, it's clear that Remy is bringing nothing but aggressive energy to this one, taking to the drill-inspired production with a vengeance.

"I'm a demon in a Demon," she snarls. "Blew 60k at Neiman's, took the bulletproof vest off my chest cause I'm still breastfeedin' / got a forty-inch weave in / leave a muthafucka bleedin' / cause it's hot out this bitch, that's a good enough reason." Note the sly homage to 50 Cent's "Heat" -- exactly the sort of banger you'd expect Remy to keep on rotation. Be sure to check out "GodMother" now, especially if you're looking for some hard-hitting new music from the Terror Squad veteran.

