mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Remy Ma Makes A Statement On "GodMother"

Mitch Findlay
September 15, 2021 17:18
473 Views
411
3
2021 RNG / EMPIRE 2021 RNG / EMPIRE
2021 RNG / EMPIRE

GodMother
Remy Ma

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
18% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
9 MAKE IT STOP

Remy Ma comes through with the intimidating new single "GodMother."


Not long after her longtime friend and collaborator Fat Joe went toe-to-toe with Ja Rule in a Veruz battle, Remy Ma came through to deliver her brand new single "GodMother." Off the bat, it's clear that Remy is bringing nothing but aggressive energy to this one, taking to the drill-inspired production with a vengeance. 

"I'm a demon in a Demon," she snarls. "Blew 60k at Neiman's, took the bulletproof vest off my chest cause I'm still breastfeedin' / got a forty-inch weave in / leave a muthafucka bleedin' / cause it's hot out this bitch, that's a good enough reason." Note the sly homage to 50 Cent's "Heat" -- exactly the sort of banger you'd expect Remy to keep on rotation. Be sure to check out "GodMother" now, especially if you're looking for some hard-hitting new music from the Terror Squad veteran. 

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a demon in a Demon
Blew 60k at Neiman's,
Took the bulletproof vest off my chest cause I'm still breastfeedin'
Got a forty-inch weave in
Leave a muthafucka bleedin'
Cause it's hot out this bitch, that's a good enough reason

Remy Ma
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  11
  3
  473
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Remy Ma
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Remy Ma Makes A Statement On "GodMother"
411
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject