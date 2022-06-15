The last time Remy Ma spoke about rappers who don't pen their own rhymes, the internet erupted in a debate. Back in March, we reported on Remy's remarks about women in the Rap game and how it isn't necessary these days for them to write their own lyrics. However, she made it clear that she has always written for herself as well as others, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

The "All the Way Up" hitmaker followed up that thought during her recent visit to the See, The Thing Is podcast where she was asked what three things she believes every rapper needs. "Contrary to popular belief again, you have to write it," said Remy.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"You. You are the person who has to write it." She was asked by Bridget Kelly if someone doesn't write their own rhymes, should they be considered to simply be a performer.

"They're a great karaoke personality. They're great at karaoke," answered Remy before laughter erupted. "Wordplay is very important. Most of the people that are considered the greats, they're really smart. There's this misconception that, 'Oh you're just a rapper, rappers are dumb.' Yeah, the wack ones. The good ones are [inaudible due to cross-talking], the way that they're able to connect one thought. And they're funny. They're comedians in a way."

"Those, to me, that's what makes you a rapper." Check out Remy Ma below and let us know if you agree with her stance.