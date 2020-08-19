As she expects the arrival of Baby No. 2, Remy Ma dropped off a little note about mask-wearing during a pandemic. COVID-19 has caused many establishments to execute new rules regarding wearing masks, and as we've seen on viral clips running wild on social media, there are some people who just don't want to don face coverings. Many believe that forcing them to wear masks is infringing upon their rights and they have no problem defying orders any and everywhere they go.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Like many expectant mothers, Remy Ma is concerned for her unborn child as we continue to press forward during a global pandemic. She took to her Instagram Story to share a few thoughts about people who aren't practicing social distancing during this time.

"Just know, if I see you socializing in crowded places, closer than 6 ft and/or not wearing a mask I have assumed that you don't wear condoms and you're dirty," the rapper wrote with a shrug emoji. "[And] that's that on that." Remy's declaration brought in mixed responses and many people took the joke and laughed it off while others felt insulted by her remarks. Let us know where you stand on these mask-wearing mandates.