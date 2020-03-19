All of this talk about coronavirus has stolen everyone's attention, but Revolt TV made sure to give Remy Ma a nod for Women's History Month. As we're all told to stay inside and avoid interaction with other human beings as much as possible, much of the information we've received in the last few weeks has been coronavirus -related. However, Revolt took a break from talking about the pandemic to salute rapper and State of the Culture host Remy Ma in a lengthy Instagram post.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Remy Ma is a Grammy nominated powerhouse, conquering the world of music, television, fashion, family and love, making her name synomous with the brand 'Black Love,'" the network shared on Instagram. "Bringing the heat to 'State of the Culture' each and every week, she brings the same passion to being a host that she does to the mic, and we salute her today for her work on and off stage."

"She is one of only five female rappers to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is a huge supporter of women and women's rights," Revolt added. "In 2018, she created The Remy Ma Foundation which helps women and their families who have been negatively affected by incarceration and poverty.⁣" They concluded their message by thanking Remy for her contributions to the industry and rap history. Check out their message in full below.