The subject of Tekashi 6ix9ine cannot be avoided as the hip hop world awaits the consequences of the rapper's recent kidnapping trial testimony. Pundits across the globe have weighed in on what the future holds for the 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, and it was no surprise that State of the Culture hosts tackled the topic of "snitching" on their most recent episode.

While discussing the subject of turning into an informant for the government, attorney Eboni Williams admitted that she's privately handled cases where her clients have shared information with authorities against. Things on the panel got a bit heated after Eboni stated that she doesn't have a problem with the concept of snitching because "There's a way to snitch and a way not to snitch." Her remarks didn't sit well with fellow host Remy Ma.

"Can I get off of this couch while she's giving people advice on how to f*ckin' snitch?" Remy asked. "She is telling y'all how to snitch and y'all just sitting here listening to it!...The f*ck? Don't f*cking do nothing. If you can't do no time, don't do nothing," Remy said, adding that if you can't deal with the consequences of illegal actions, then don't do the crime.

Eboni countered Remy by asserting that she said the same thing. Remy replied, "No, you said 'How much time could you do?' They're already in court already. I mean don't do nothing, period. Stay a law-abiding citizen, period...There are plenty of people that never committed a crime in their lives and they're not faced with the decision should I snitch or should I do the time. If you have to feel like when it comes to it that's what you're gonna have to [face], just don't do nothing." Watch the clip of the heated exchange and the full State of the Culture episode below.