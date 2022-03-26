It was one of several Rap beefs that have shaken up Hip Hop but these days, Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj aren't at odds. There was a time when shady bars were being slung left and right, but according to Remy, her tension with Minaj was unexpected because they allegedly had a prior conversation about not going after one another.

"I never saw that one coming," Remy said about her previous Rap beef with Minaj while on Drink Champs. "I felt like, I had a conversation with her, because I've been in this predicament before where I was the girl coming in." She added that even when she was released from prison, she felt like she was newly stepping back into the game. "So, let's make an agreement that we never talk about each other."



Norega asked if Remy told that to Minaj, and she said it was through "conversations back and forth." Remy added that it's expected for rappers to hop on songs and praise themselves as the best or "talk like you that b*tch and you the sh*t" but it shouldn't get to a space where people are going at one another.

"It was just certain sh*t that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen that I know wasn't fabricated and I was just like, nah," she added. "It can take one moment to change somebody's whole career in this sh*t. I've seen people where, after certain sh*t happens, they deemed as a specific type when they was never looked at like that before."

Later, an Instagram user asked why Remy Ma would continue to answer questions about Nicki if she was so "unbothered."

"'Cuz like I said I don't give a f*ck! [crying laughing emojis]," she answered. "And I do omit it and other things like talking about my children or being in prison or pun and his family etc. whenever I want. I went on a platform with someone I consider a friend and the basis of the show is talking bout everything if YOU think it gets me the most press that's YOUR opinion I don't care."

