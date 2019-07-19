Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is the gift that keeps on giving, and the phenomenon rolls on with a new remix by rapper Remy Ma. As "Old Town Road" creeps into the number one spot of being the most successful collaboration of all time, artists around the globe are giving their own spin to the chart-topping track. While other remixes have kept to the theme of Lil Nas X's fun-for-the-family tune, Remy switched things up and spits bars for a version that is less kid-friendly, but still enjoyable.

Remy's track is called "Off Parole" and was created to celebrate that in just 13 days, the New York rapper will finally be rid of her parole restrictions after five years. On the track, Remy teases that she can't wait to smoke, chill, and show all these folks that she's really about that life. She takes a few shots at people that she's had tension with, without naming any names, of course, but it did sound like she may have been jabbing at Brittney Taylor, her Love & Hip Hop co-star who is currently suing her over an alleged altercation.

"B*tch I'm not a rapper / Always been a clapper / F*cked her whole career up / You can go and ask her / Stay in my jacuzzi / Finger on a Uzi / Why you tryna sue me / B*tch you lookin' goofy," Remy rapped. Taylor claims that Remy punched her in the face without provocation at an event earlier this year. Remy's lawyer maintains the rapper's innocence and claims there is evidence that proves her client wasn't even at the location at the time Taylor said she was assaulted.

"Off Parole" was done in jest, even completed with a video that mirrored the Animoji-emoji clip that was released for the "Old Town Road" remix featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. "@lilnasx I’m just having fun with this😈," Remy wrote in the caption. "#13moredays #RemyMa."