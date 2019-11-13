It was yet another court appearance for Remy Ma on Tuesday. The rapper was spotted at a Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in connection to the alleged assault against her Love & Hip Hop New York co-star, Brittney Taylor. Earlier this year, Brittney came forward on social media with accusations that Remy punched her in the face at a concert in New York. She also shared a photo of her face showing off a black eye and claimed that Remy hit her for no reason.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Remy has vehemently denied the allegations against her, but after Brittney filed a report, the rapper was arrested. The State of the Culture host quickly made bond and has carried on with her life, but this has been looming over her throughout 2019. Page Six shared a video of Remy as she recently sat inside the courthouse and was asked how she was feeling about the case. "Just more of a waste of the taxpayers’ money," she said somberly.

Aside from his continued court drama, Remy shared that she's excited to celebrate her daughter's first birthday in December, saying that they may opt for a Mickey Mouse-themed party for the toddler. Meanwhile, months after accusing Remy of assault, Brittney was arrested for allegedly clawing and throwing a phone at a woman. Those charges were later dismissed. Watch the clip below.