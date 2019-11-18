The blessings just keep on pouring in for Remy Ma and her family. Nearly one year after welcoming the Golden Child into their lives, the New York-bred rapper is ready to introduce herself to yet another tiny addition to her family.

The recording artist has one child from a previous relationship and, over the weekend, her son Jace held a baby shower with his girlfriend to get everybody ready for the birth of their daughter. Jace and Diamond have already picked out a name for their upcoming bundle of joy, naming their baby girl Milani and awaiting her debut with nervousness and excitement.

According to Bossip, Remy Ma may not have been present at the baby shower. That bit has not been confirmed but, so far, she has not said anything about becoming a grandmother on social media. With the baby due soon, Remy will officially become a grandmother at the age of thirty-nine.

Congratulations are in order for the entire Smith family. Positivity just keeps on being spread in Remy Ma's life and now, her son will know firsthand just how powerful it is to become a father. Send all your well wishes to the family as they anticipate the arrival of a new Golden Child.