Remy Ma received some incredible news earlier today. The judge in her assault case officially dismissed the charges against Remy. The rapper was hit with assault charges earlier this year after Brittany Taylor, a cast member on Love & Hip-Hop, accused the legendary rapper of assaulting her backstage at an event. The thing is there wasn't any actual evidence that corroborated Taylor's claim. No witnesses were present and no video footage was found that showed Remy Ma touching Taylor at all.

While this is great news for Remy right before the Christmas holidays, Brittany Taylor couldn't help but chime in on social media after the news broke, at least subliminally. She shared a quick video of herself on Instagram with the quick caption, "You're welcome" with a smirk emoji. It seems like that's all she really had to say for the matter and hopefully, that's the end of that situation.

The allegations against Remy ultimately prompted issues with her parole conditions. Her lawyer issued a statement immediately after the charges dropped. "Remy has always maintained her complete innocence as she never laid a hand on her celebrity-obsessed, clout chasing, credibility challenged accuser. Unfortunately, these manufactured allegations caused my client to suffer the indignities of having to wear an ankle monitor while having her freedom limited by travel restrictions and an 8:00 PM curfew," Remy's lawyer said.