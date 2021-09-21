They're familiar with working outside of their music careers and now Remy Ma and Tank will star in a new film. Tank has often been featured in films over the years and recently, fans have heard Remy's voice as she narrates VH1's new show My True Crime Story. On Monday (September 20), the two music veterans announced that they will appear on BET+'s American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty - The Delrhonda Hood Story.

Remy stars as the title character Delrhonda "Big Fifty" Hood as the film dramatically details the real-life story of the Detroit Queenpin's rise from hustler to redemption.



Photo Provided By BET+

This role makes for Remy Ma's debut in a lead and the film also stars Pretty Vee, Michael Anthony, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Mike Merrill, and more. Award-winning filmmaker Russ Parr acts as director and fans will be able to tune in to watch the premiere of American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty - The Delrhonda Hood Story on September 30.

The rapper's recently released track "The Godmother" accompanies the film and will be included in the movie. Fans can't wait to see what production has come up with to tell this street tale, so check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be tuning in.