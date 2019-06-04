Being the child of a celebrity, especially of rappers, can be a daunting one. Yet, there are perks that come with having family members who are famous, and Remy Ma's step-daughter was able to take full advantage. HOT 97's Summer Jam was the place to be on the east coast over the weekend, and Remy shared a photo of herself with her step-daughter, her husband Papoose's daughter, dressed alike backstage. The rapper wrote that her daughter wanted to go to the concert, so she did whatever was necessary to make sure it happened.

"What do you do when your daughter calls at 10am the DAY OF🤦🏽‍♀️saying she wants SummerJam tickets but you don’t have any left🤔," Remy wrote. "You go pick her up, y’all go shopping, have hair & makeup artists meet you at the crib, have your security & driver pick you up and you personally take her to the concert🥰oh and don’t forget to throw in backstage passes and a suite ( TOTALLY came in handy when they evacuated the venue due to thunderstorms) I love being a mom; yesterday was soooo much fun!! Hope I made you happy babygirl💋."

It's good to see Remy enjoying herself amid the drama surrounding her assault case involving her Love & Hip Hop New York co-star Brittney Taylor. Remy faces two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, and a misdemeanor assault charge. This will also be handled as a parole violation if she's convicted.