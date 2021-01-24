Remy Banks Offers His New Project "The Phantom Of Paradise"

Remy Banks fails to disappoint. The rapper emerged this week with the release of his latest mixtape, The Phantom Of Paradise this week. The Queens MC comes through with 11 tracks in total with a slew of collaborators on deck. A-Trak, Rome Streetz, eXquire, Dreamcast, and more appear across the eleven tracks. Meanwhile, the Queens MC calls on the likes of Black Noi$e, Samiyam, Graymatter, and others to help bring his project to life which he released exclusively on BandCamp.

Check out Remy Banks' The Phantom Of Paradise and peep the tracklist below.

blue comet beef & broc ft. Rome Streetz dreamin' the cycle triboro ft. eXquire & wiki shorty. ft Dreamcast new era ft. GVVAAN the phantom of paradise rah's story pt. 2 escape tomorrow ft. Pink Siifu & Maxo