Remy Banks Offers His New Project "The Phantom Of Paradise"

Aron A.
January 24, 2021 10:26
The Phantom Of Paradise
Remy Banks

With appearances from Pink Siifu, Maxo, and Wiki, Remy Banks drops off his latest project "The Phantom Of Paradise."


Remy Banks fails to disappoint. The rapper emerged this week with the release of his latest mixtape, The Phantom Of Paradise this week. The Queens MC comes through with 11 tracks in total with a slew of collaborators on deck. A-Trak, Rome Streetz, eXquire, Dreamcast, and more appear across the eleven tracks. Meanwhile, the Queens MC calls on the likes of Black Noi$e, Samiyam, Graymatter, and others to help bring his project to life which he released exclusively on BandCamp.

Check out Remy Banks' The Phantom Of Paradise and peep the tracklist below.

  1. blue comet
  2. beef & broc ft. Rome Streetz
  3. dreamin'
  4. the cycle
  5. triboro ft. eXquire & wiki
  6. shorty. ft Dreamcast
  7. new era ft. GVVAAN
  8. the phantom of paradise
  9. rah's story pt. 2
  10. escape
  11. tomorrow ft. Pink Siifu & Maxo

