mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Remedy Locks In With Ghostface Killah On "Modern Day Miracle"

Aron A.
November 27, 2021 17:23
1.3K Views
01
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Modern Day Miracle
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ghostface Killah and Remedy team up to kick off "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang."


Wu-Tang affiliate Remedy has been teasing a new project alongside the Clan over the past few weeks and finally, it's arrived. Remedy Meets Wu-Tang merges both of their worlds together with several cameos from members of the Staten Island collective including Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and more. 

Ghostface Killah helps Remedy kick off the project with their collab, "Modern Day Miracle." Cinematic-like production rings out as Ghostface Killah delivers slick bars, highlighting his unmatched flow and the vivid imagery that lies in his pen.

"It’s been a long and amazing journey with my Wu-Tang family, and it just keeps getting better. This album represents a legacy and will hopefully touch souls all over the universe” Remedy said of the project.

Check out "Modern Day Miracle" below.

Quotable Lyrics
My cup over run with holy water from the fountain of youth
Sharp as the six-sided star, the burden of proof
Murdered the booth, verbal abuse
I'm from the home of the Wu
You at the pearly gates, moment of truth

Remedy Ghostface Killah
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Remedy Locks In With Ghostface Killah On "Modern Day Miracle"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject