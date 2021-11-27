Remedy Locks In With Ghostface Killah On "Modern Day Miracle"

Wu-Tang affiliate Remedy has been teasing a new project alongside the Clan over the past few weeks and finally, it's arrived. Remedy Meets Wu-Tang merges both of their worlds together with several cameos from members of the Staten Island collective including Method Man, Inspectah Deck, and more.

Ghostface Killah helps Remedy kick off the project with their collab, "Modern Day Miracle." Cinematic-like production rings out as Ghostface Killah delivers slick bars, highlighting his unmatched flow and the vivid imagery that lies in his pen.

"It’s been a long and amazing journey with my Wu-Tang family, and it just keeps getting better. This album represents a legacy and will hopefully touch souls all over the universe” Remedy said of the project.

Check out "Modern Day Miracle" below.

Quotable Lyrics

My cup over run with holy water from the fountain of youth

Sharp as the six-sided star, the burden of proof

Murdered the booth, verbal abuse

I'm from the home of the Wu

You at the pearly gates, moment of truth