Remble Drops Off Another Eccentric Hit With "Touchable"

It's only been a little over a month since 20-year-old Remble hit it big with his track "Gordon R freestyle. The song blew up on TikTok, thanks to Remble's nonchalant flow, eccentric tone of voice, and notable lyrics. Remble now seems to be chasing that existing success with this new track "Touchable", which presents itself as much more refined in comparison to his previous single.

"Touchable" is driven by a simple West-coast style beat that replaces consistent hi-hats, snares, and kicks with intermittent snaps, hi-hat rolls, and one bouncing 808. This gives Remble plenty of space for creative flows and complex wordplay. His flows are fast and eccentric, moving between aggressive bar spitting and near conversational delivery. These strange cadences often seem like he is just talking and not rapping, but in the best way possible. The lyrics themselves, juxtaposed with Remble's calm voice, are ruthless as they center around murder and violence.

Remble's new release "Touchable" is sure to mirror, if not surpass, the success of "Gordon R. Freestyle". If Remble continues to deliver tracks like these, he is sure to remain an important player in the game.

Check out the song and video below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics

I just tapped his shoulder so I know that he is touchable

Put thirty in my chop, and then I turned him to a huxtable

Came a long way from pre K and eating lunchables

I just took your life and as you know it's un-refundable

When you up the Smith & you should never feel uncomfortable