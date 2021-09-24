Remble & Lil Yachty Team Up On "Rocc Climbing"

Since Remble dropped his "Gordon R Freestyle" earlier in 2021, his unique combination of super aggressive bars spit in a spoken-word flow has taken rap fans by storm. Following "Gordon R Freestyle" with "Touchable," the first track of his July release IT'S REMBLE, the rising L.A. rapper has carved out a niche for himself and has been gaining popularity by the day.

Coming back last night to drop "Rocc Climbing" with Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty, Remble gives us an effortlessly confident and catchy new single with both lighthearted flexes and menacing roasts.

Remble and Yachty tip-toe over a gentle piano and thumping 808s, dropping quotables left and right. Both rappers come with nonchalant flows with lyrics that make you listen to every word. Predominantly talking about girls, guns and their lavish lifestyle, the pair perfectly mesh hard raps with humor and, in the record's visuals, Remble and Yachty ensure listeners know all they need to flex like this and rap like that is a studio and their homies around them.

Quotable Lyrics

Messed around and got richer than my

Putting safes in sleeper holds like I'm Roddy Piper

Cashed my money in the bank, then won all my titles

Yeah I'm happy with my girl but I want Blac Chyna

Check out "Rocc Climbing" and its official music video below and let us know what you think in the comments.