Rema Turns Things Up On New Song "Bounce"

Rema has been one of the most buzzing names in the afrobeats scene. Fusing together the sounds of afrobeats and trap music, he's created his own fusion of sounds and leaped to prominence with the release of "Iron Man." He's continued to keep the streets hot across the globe with the slew of singles he's released since.

It seems like everything is in place for a massive year ahead and now, he's set the tone for what he has in store in 2021 with his latest single, "Bounce." Though a pandemic is restricting movements everywhere, this is certainly an anthem fitting for non-socially distanced bashes and summertime vibes.

"Bounce" arrives after the release of "Peace Of Mind" in December and his appearance on Stefflon Don's "Can't Let You Go" remix alongside Tiwa Savage.

Quotable Lyrics

Your yansh original

No be that kind Blac Chyna

Be my wife

Make I be your Nnayi