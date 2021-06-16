mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rema Drops Off His New Single "Soundgasm"

Aron A.
June 15, 2021 20:14
Soundgasm
Rema

Rema drops off another hit.


The rise of Rema has been fascinating to watch. The budding Nigerian star released a slew of singles that made international waves before compiling them into short EPs. However, fans have been longing for his debut album which is on the way. His recent string of releases in 2021 has been offering promising glimpses into what he has in store. 

On Friday, the singer returned with a brand new drop that's bound to have the summer on smash. "Soundgasm" is a laidback yet upbeat anthem showcasing Rema's vocal range and ability to easily craft an infectious bop. The latest single will be included on the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album.

Check out the latest from Rema below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Your body high me like lean,
When we do it, skin to skin, and as you rush dey increase
I feel the drip inna your V
Shawty say she feeling sore
She grabbed my neck and she whisper, “Please”

