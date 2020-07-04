Rema Creates An Anthem For The Ladies With "Woman"

If you had fun doing the "Dumebi" challenge last year, Rema is back with yet another Afrobeats banger in the form of a female appreciation anthem fittingly titled "Woman."

Those not of Nigerian heritage might find it hard to decipher what Rema is saying at certain parts of the song, but the power in this track truly lies in its dance-heavy melody. Whether hailing from Uganda, London or all the way in his hometown of Benin City, Rema illustrates through his lyrics that ladies everywhere are beautiful, important and most importantly valued in every sense of the word. With all that's going on the world today, a little dose of positivity is always welcomed. Also, you'll never go wrong with a song that makes women want to smile and dance at the same time.

Listen to "Woman" by Rema below and on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in love with plenty women

I no mind marry all of them

E no matter the shape or colour

I go make sure say I must collect

I get one wey be my sponsor

I get one wey dey call me honey

One wey dey do me winchy, winchy

She dey do like Patience Ozokwor