The genre of R&B has been quite the trending topic lately. As thousands debated on whether or not the genre is still alive, this week's "R&B Season" playlist proved that it hasn't gone anywhere at all. With new additions from Ari Lennox, Selena Gomez, Savannah Ré, and more, HotNewHipHop has provided plenty of R&B hits for your listening pleasure.

Starting off, this week's update featured a few unique collaborations. Rema, a popular singer from Nigeria, teamed up with artist, Selena Gomez, to deliver a remix to his hit song, "Calm Down." Though it was one of his most popular records, Selena's soothing voice gave it a fresher feel, allowing it to garner over one-million streams on YouTube.

Another combination came from Anitta who linked with A$AP Ferg and HARV to release "Practice." The fast-tempo record was the fourth song on her Versions of Me Deluxe album. Lastly is "Downlow" by Avgust Reign & J.Kelr. The song featured a futuristic and groovy type of beat as their voices sang about their feelings.

As for solo records, Ari Lennox's "Hoodie" is at the top of this week's list. She released the four-minute record as promotion for her upcoming project, age/sex/location. The tape is set to release on September 9 of this year, but the D.C. native decided to build anticipation by revealing a couple of its records.

Next up is Savannah Ré, the rhythm and blues singer hailing from Canada. Her single "Closure" started with commentary before she started singing about a damaged relationship.

Check out this week's update below.