Rema & Selena Gomez Team Up To Make New Version Of "Calm Down"

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Nigeria. He has managed to rise in popularity due to his unique sound, ability to work across different genres, and use of unforgettable lyrics. The 22-year-old might be somewhat new on the scene, but he's wasted no time making a name for himself.

Back in March of this year, he dropped his second album, Rave & Roses. Composed of 16 songs, one of the most popular was his record "Calm Down." While it garnered plenty of attention on its own, he decided to team up with a well-known artist to turn up the heat. On August 25, he and Selena Gomez dropped a newer version of the track.

Nothing changed within the first minute of the song, but Gomez added a completely new verse to the upbeat record. She used her angelic voice to make the song appear lighter and fresher. "Yeah I know I look shy/But for you I get down," she sang swiftly.

As of now, there is no visual. However, there is a lyric video that has already gotten over a million views.

Stream the track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby show me you can calm down

Dance with me and take the lead now

Got you so high that you can't come down

Don't you ask, you know you're allowed