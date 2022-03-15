Rema & AJ Tracey Might Have The Summer On Lock With "FYN"

Without an album out, 21-year-old Rema has already left an imprint. He's earned a co-sign from Barack Obama for his infectious 2019 hit single, "Iron Man," which landed on the former president's summer playlist. It was a stamp of approval on an artist who has consistently delivered summer anthems year, after year.

His latest single, "FYN" ft. AJ Tracey appears to be preparing to commandeer the months ahead. The two artists team up over an upbeat, dreamy production with luxurious flexes and confidence through the roof. AJ Tracey's cool and laidback flow reflects on Arabic villas and 5-star restaurants, basking in the opulent lifestyle rap has afforded him over the years. However, it's still Rema whose infectious melodies leave a brainworm of a hook stuck in your ear after pressing play.

Check out the latest from Rema below.

Quotable Lyrics

The Maybach leather came in elephant's breath

These kinda colors you don't know unless your earnings are blessed

Threw some shots at opposition, not for war, just a test

Intoxicated by revenge, this heat is burning his chest

