As a professional in any field, there are things that one should and shouldn't do to preserve one's professional reputation, and relationship expert Derrick Jaxn has definitely been learning that lesson over the past few days. The self-love ambassador and popular YouTuber is famous for working to dispel the stigma that all Black men cheat, and for years, he has been sharing relationship advice from a charming "good guy" relationship perspectives. According to Bossip, however, Jaxn's brand came crashing down earlier this week as he was dragged into a cheating scandal after a woman named Candice De Medeiros claimed that they had an affair.

Initially, Jaxn passionately denied the allegations that he had cheated with his wife before finally coming forth with an Instagram post, labeled "Did I Cheat In My Marriage? #TheTruth," in which he admitted to being a serial cheater throughout his marriage. However, the confessional video came off as uncomfortably cringy, with Jaxn speaking in the third person at times and even taking the time to promote one of his books.

One user called the YouTuber out on the disingenuous nature of his confession, writing, "this is giving forced. The hand holding is a lot. Sis still has her bonnet on. Damage control screams guilt." Another comment that made fun of Jaxn's wife's demeanor in the video came from Derrick Jaxn himself, in which he wrote, "@duh_nay_uh_jackson Blink twice if you need help sis lol."

The outlandish nature of Jaxn's entire cheating scandal has naturally captured social media's full attention, so peep some reactions below.

Cheating has been a hot topic as of late, with Saweetie citing that as the reason for her split from Quavo and Karl Anthony-Towns being accused of cheating on Jordan Woods. Following Derrick Jaxn's awkward admission, he may have successfully put this cheating scandal behind him, but stay tuned for updates just in case future developments suggest otherwise.

