Rek Banga & Coi Leray Get Sexually Explicit On "Gimmy Licky"

Rek Banga is a unique new artist coming out of Bristol, Pennsylvania, where he spent most of his life. The artist was actually born in Brooklyn, New York, so you know hip-hop is in his veins. He is gearing up to release a new project and has been steadily dropping new singles. His latest effort is a track with Coi Leray, which is called "Gimmy Licky," and it's certainly an attention-grabber.

Throughout the track, Rek Banga and Coi Leray deliver sexually explicit lyrics that feel like they are about talking to each other. It makes for an interested dynamic, especially as Rek's raspy voice contrasts with Coi Leray's inflection. The beat is a show-stealer and will certainly have you bopping your head along to the music.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey lil mama I love the way I see you dancing

I ain't saying you a hoe but you ain't use no hands with it

I'm stingy with you I won't even let my mans hit it

What's your cash app, bitch Im finna throw some bands in it