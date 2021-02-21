mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rek Banga & Coi Leray Get Sexually Explicit On "Gimmy Licky"

Alexander Cole
February 21, 2021 10:59
17 Views
00
0
Image via Rek BangaImage via Rek Banga
Image via Rek Banga

Gimmy Licky
Rek Banga Feat. Coi Leray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rek Banga and Coi Leray go all out on their new single "Gimmy Licky."


Rek Banga is a unique new artist coming out of Bristol, Pennsylvania, where he spent most of his life. The artist was actually born in Brooklyn, New York, so you know hip-hop is in his veins. He is gearing up to release a new project and has been steadily dropping new singles. His latest effort is a track with Coi Leray, which is called "Gimmy Licky," and it's certainly an attention-grabber.

Throughout the track, Rek Banga and Coi Leray deliver sexually explicit lyrics that feel like they are about talking to each other. It makes for an interested dynamic, especially as Rek's raspy voice contrasts with Coi Leray's inflection. The beat is a show-stealer and will certainly have you bopping your head along to the music.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey lil mama I love the way I see you dancing
I ain't saying you a hoe but you ain't use no hands with it
I'm stingy with you I won't even let my mans hit it
What's your cash app, bitch Im finna throw some bands in it

Rek Banga
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  17
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rek Banga Coi Leray new music gimmy licky new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rek Banga & Coi Leray Get Sexually Explicit On "Gimmy Licky"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject