Rejjie Snow Taps MF DOOM & Cam O'Bi For "Cookie Chips"

Aron A.
July 13, 2020 15:37
Via TIDAL
Rejjie Snow delivers childhood nostalgia on his latest track.


Rejjie Snow has been lowkey since the release of 2018's Dear Annie. The rapper returned earlier today with his latest single, "Cookie Chips" that he debuted on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show earlier today. Bringing MF Doom and Cam O'Bi for some assistance on the track, Rejjie Snow's latest track is a flashback to simpler times. A dose of nostalgia kicks off the track as Rejjie Snow looks back on simpler times of Pokémon and bookbag while MF DOOM paints pictures through his stream-of-conscious style.

"I love making music and creating moments,” Rejjie Snow said in a statement about the song. “It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place.”

Quotable Lyrics
Heart crushed like a bag of dust bum rushed
Black beanie, freak out at night like Whodini
Creep out the back and, who could've seen a G?
Easily, blue weeny
She couldn't take it if it was too teeny
Bless her with the kundalini
And plus the zucchini

