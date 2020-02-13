Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne's daughter, was recently named one of Rihanna's official ambassadors for the Savage X Fenty brand, which is the pop star's inclusive lingerie offering for women of all shapes and sizes. On the runway, Bad Gal Rih has had a very pregnant Slick Woods model her lingerie sets, as well as plus-size women and many other body types that usually aren't reflected in the fashion industry. With a number of celebrity partners, Rihanna called on Tunechi's little girl to show off the latest Valentine's Day offering, wearing a black cut-out bodysuit in front of a red drape while she announced some exclusive deals.

Rihanna shared her own promo for the upcoming Hallmark holiday, posing in some barely-there lingerie items and leading men and women everywhere to drop their jaws and head over to the Savage X website. Reginae Carter is on that same tip, flaunting her curves by placing her hands on her hips, plugging bra and undie sets for the low price of just $15.

Earlier today, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand was accused of using deceptive marketing tactics, being targeted in a false-advertising investigation. Customers were reportedly being charged for a monthly membership against their knowledge after making purchases online, leading to multiple complaints being filed against the company.

Check out Reginae's post below.