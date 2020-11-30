COVID-19 did not stop Reginae Carter from going out in style for her birthday last weekend in Atlanta. The 22-year-old reported to Instagram today (November 30) in a series of photos taken at her birthday party, sharing her three outfits of the evening, and thanking her boyfriend, YFN Lucci, for organizing the star-studded, '90s-2000s themed event.

It came as a surprise to many fans who were still under the impression that Carter and Lucci were broken up. Back in April 2019, Carter announced that the two had split, and publicly swore off dating rappers indefinitely. Contrary to that, however, the pair were later spotted vacationing together and holding hands in early November 2020. Neither parties confirmed or denied being back together — until now that is.

"Last night was mad real !! Thanks to my boyfriend for throwing me this amazing party," she captioned the post. "Thanks to my parents for the juvenile and Mannie connect (legendary ) and I wanna thank everybody who came and partied with me ! Y’all some real ones."

We suspected that the two were dating again after Lucci wished Carter a happy birthday via his Instagram, sharing two photos of her to his feed with the caption: "HAPPY BDAY FINE A** GIRL." But Carter's post, calling him her "boyfriend" definitely confirms it.

Carter also posted the three outfits she wore to her party — all perfectly in keeping with the aforementioned theme.