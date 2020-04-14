The hot and cold romance between YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter may be over, but it's still something that has plagued Lil Wayne's daughter for some time. The pair haven't really spoken much about one another since calling things quits, but during an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Reginae revisits her past relationship while chatting with her mother, Toya Johnson, and her mother's fiancé, Red Rushing.

Later, in a green screen interview, Reginae talks more openly about what led to the demise of her relationship with YFN Lucci. "After a long on and off again relationship me and Lucci are finally done," she said in the clip. "I feel like he didn't have respect for me like he did at the beginning. Of course, the Cucumber Party was the last straw for me. I feel like it's not respectful for a man who's in a relationship to be there. IT's certain things that you just don't do, especially dating me."

The Cucumber Party Reginae is referring to is the infamous wild bash thrown by Alexis Skyy's ex, rapper Trouble. Reginae was filmed at the event, as well, but it was later revealed that she was only there to spy on YFN Lucci. "I'm still going through my little heartbreak," Reginae said on her reality show. "I was in love with this man, but I feel like I'm in a healthy space mentally." Check out the clip of Reginae Carter on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle below.