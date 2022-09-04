It has been a while since Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci called it quits, but she is just now moving on with her love life. Recently, rumors sparked that the 23-year-old was dating YouTube star, Armon Warren. The two have linked up to create flirtatious content on social media, giving fans the idea that they are the internet's newest couple.

Apparently, there was some truth in those allegations, as Reginae sat down with Cameron Newton and discussed her feelings towards a mystery guy. "I am dating someone that I really enjoy spending time with," she said during the interview. When characterizing Armon, she described him as "a gentleman" who she has enjoyed spending time with.

As she continued to describe their connection, she became overwhelmed with a smile and had to stop herself by saying, "I don't even want to go on too much." This prompted Cameron to chime in and jokingly say, "Them butterflies came." She further explained that they have a true friendship and "go on dates."

Aside from her interview with Cam, the Louisiana-born socialite was also trending for her dance skills. Video footage captured her wearing a bright, neon-orange two-piece set with stilettos. While in a studio, Reginae completed a seductive pole routine. Showing off all her skills, she twerked, did a twirl, and threw herself into the air.

She placed the trending song "Munch" by Ice Spice over the video which has been posted by numerous social media outlets. It has garnered over 150,000 likes and people can't wait to see her skills improve.