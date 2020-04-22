Reginae Carter has been opening up about her ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci and where things went wrong with the former couple. She's been on a mini press run to help promote the upcoming season of the T.I. and Tiny-helmed reality TV show, Friends & Family Hustle, and in the process, she's revealed a vow to never date another rapper again.

Both Reginae and her mother Toya Wright re-iterated this sentiment again during their new Breakfast Club interview, with Toya going particularly hard on the affirmation. Still, Reginae reveals that despite what's been said about her and YFN Lucci, she holds love for him and she would never disrespect him-- this includes speaking ill on his name and dating another rapper.

"Honestly, I was in love with Ray. I feel like I'm still kinda in love with him, but I love him from a distance now. It's to the point where I love myself more. I would never disrespect him, as to dating another rapper or bashing him, cause we had a bond that was very strong. And at one point it was healthy, it was cool, I was happy," Reginae tells DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God in the video below.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

She's also not going to be looking for anyone to fill YFN's shoes any time soon, rapper or otherwise: "I hate starting over, it's just like I gotta get to know you again, I gotta trust you, I gotta see if you really here for me."

Finally, she revealed how Wayne may have played a part in the YFN Lucci break-up. Of their relationship, Reginae says, "My dad is like my best friend. He's not confrontational. He's like, 'listen, if you. like it I love it.'" She continued, "My dad treat me like a queen. So he always say if he ain't treating you better than me, it's over." Boom. There you have it.

For YFN's part though, he recently stated that he doesn't regret attending the infamous Cucumber Party, which Reginae previously stated was ultimately the last straw in their crumbling relationship.