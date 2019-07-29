In a new series of shots, Reginae Carter uploaded some heartfelt clips of her posted up with her two younger brothers, with all children sharing the common thread of father Lil Wayne.

Appropriately, she captioned the photos, "Freed the Carter, N*ggas need the Carters" to quote her father's line on Chance The Rapper's "No Problem" track. While Wayne has a total of three sons, its Dwayne III and Neal, share with radio host Sarah Vivah and singer Nivea respectively, who are present. Missing from the photo opp is Cameron Carter, the son that Wayne fathered with Lauren London.

Judging from the All-Access passes wrapped around the boys' necks, the trio appears to have posted up at one of Lil Wayne's tour stops as he hit the road with Blink-182. This summer, the tour has been plagued with a handful of hiccups beginning with Wayne's onstage declaration that he may have walked away from the tour early.

"Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag, I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour,” Wayne told fans at a stop in Brostow, VA. “But make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go!”

He would return to complete the tour but canceled an appearance in Tamba at the last minute, prompting calls for refunds from disgruntled fans.