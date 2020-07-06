Imagine having to defend your beauty to your own father. That's what Reginae Carter is doing right now after her dad, Lil Wayne, laughed his ass off when 50 Cent contributed to hurtful stereotypes about "angry" Black women.

During the new episode of Young Money Radio, Lil Wayne and 50 Cent spoke about dating, to which Fif said the following about Black women: "They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat."

All the while, Tunechi was cracking up as though it was the funniest thing he had ever heard.

Reginae Carter heard the comments and she's defending her beauty to her dad and 50 Cent, sending out a new tweet.

"I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at," wrote Lil Wayne's daughter.

It's sad that Reginae even has to say this. It should be clear to everyone in the world. However, if she can have a hand in explaining to her father why his laughing along was problematic, then that's a step in the right direction.