Last we heard of Reginae, she had had her most recent (and as usual, very public) breakup with on-again-off-again rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci, at the end of last month. This time, Lucci had commented with an emoji under a "cucumber challenge" video posted by jokester Boosie Badazz, but the simple upside down smiley was enough to set her AWF and reply “you a clown,” under the comment, before unfollowing him and deleting all their pictures together on her social media. Now though, Reginae is in different spirits it seems, as she took to Instagram last night to share an epic TBT photo of her father, Lil Wayne, with his mother, - Reginae's grandmama - and fans can't help but notice a family resemblance.

Captioned with a simple "❤️," the picture sees a very young looking Lil' Weezy, dressed to impress in a grey Bart Simpson etched sweater, a long (circa early 200s) icy chain, and a bright red durag atop his signature braids. Tunechi was all smiles as he posed with his mama, Jacida "Cita" Carter, who was donning an - as one user by the name of @moegotti86 named it - "old town road button up." Fans were quick to notice that Reginae seemed to bear quite a bit of resemblance to her g-ma, with one user by the name of @mspoohbaybeee88 commenting "Now that’s who you look like... Cita👀👀👀," and another commenting: "You ms Cita twin." Others, instead saw Reginae's resemblance to the young Wayne, saying "Literally your whole face. I really don’t know why people call you and Toya twins.😭😭They be forgetting Wayne real face," and another user keeping it short and sweet with, "Ya daddies twin!!" What do you guys think?