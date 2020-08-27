Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are falling in love, reminding us all of their fairytale beginnings through their countless gushing pictures on social media. Most recently, their love was transferred over to the official Young Money page, which shared a photo of the two lovebirds embracing in a passionate kiss.

Captioned with two yellow hearts, many of Wayne's fans were extending their happiness about the fact that he's possibly found the one. Others were asking about why his dreads look the way they do... Let's keep this relationship-centered though.

Elsewhere in the comments, Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter chimed in with her own two cents on their bond. While she is obviously happy that her dad has found love, she's not particularly one with all of the public displays of affection.

"Get a room please," wrote the 21-year-old as a comment on the picture. She added an eye-rolling emoji for good measure.

This isn't the first time that Reginae has hopped into the comments on a picture of Wayne and Denise. She previously clocked him for being so active on Instagram, writing, "I didn't even know you be on the gram my guy..."

Do you think Reginae approves of her father's new relationship? Hopefully, she does because it looks like Wayne wants to keep her around forever.