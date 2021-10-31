Instead of dressing up in traditional costumes like witches, ghosts, and vampires, this year, many people have been using Halloween as a way to pay tribute to their idols, including Reginae Carter. The 22-year-old showed off her costume – an homage to rap icon Lil Kim – on Instagram earlier today.

“Happy Halloween from Lil Nae,” Lil Wayne’s daughter captioned the thirst trap, which shows her crouching down in a leopard print bikini, wearing a beautiful brown coat with fur trim overtop. The Louisiana native accessorized with a ring that appears to say “MUNCHKIN” and some black boots.

In the next slide, viewers can see her inspiration for the costume. The two photos are incredibly similar, the most noticeable difference being that Lil Kim’s coat has the same print as her bikini, but regardless, Carter clearly understood the assignment.

The comment section is full of heart eye and flame emojis, as well as kind compliments from friends like Sevyn Streeter and the Clermont Twins. “Understood the damn assignment Nae!!!!!!” one follower wrote.

Earlier this month, Carter also turned heads while celebrating her mother, Toya Jackson’s birthday. Jackson threw a Player’s Ball themed event, which saw tons of our favourite stars dress up in their best ‘70s inspired outfits for a night of non-stop dancing and turning up.

This weekend has brought out plenty of unique costumes. Hailey Bieber channeled her inner Britney Spears for four different looks, Chloe Bailey gave us her take on an iconic Angelina Jolie character from 2004, and Lizzo stole the show at Spotify’s Halloween party in California when she showed up as Baby Yoda and performed some of her hit tracks.

Check out our story on this year’s best Halloween costumes if you’re looking for more content like this.