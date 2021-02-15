Reginae Carter revealed that her father, Lil Wayne, sends her a beautiful floral arrangement every Valentine's Day and that this year is no exception. Carter posted a picture of the gorgeous bouquet on her Instagram story, Sunday.

"Every year my dad sends me followers! I love you daddy!! So much," she wrote over the picture.



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Carter's experiences on social media aren't always so positive. Earlier this month, she had to call out her haters who were insulting her on Instagram Live: “Yeah, they jump on here and hate but guess what? While they hatin', I’m getting me a good ass workout and they fat. F*ck them. I’m so tired of the d*mn haters, they gon hate, they gon hate. They hate what they can’t relate to, they do all of that sh*t. But guess what? I still get paid at the end of the day. I still look good. I still get what I want. F*ck you mean?”

Wayne, who pleaded guilty on gun charges back in December 2020, was pardoned by former President Donald Trump prior to leaving office in January. Trump also pardoned a number of notable faces including Kodak Black.

Image Via @colormenae on Instagram