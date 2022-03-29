Reginae Carter, daughter of legendary rapper Lil Wayne, has come a long way. Aside from being known because of her parent’s famous relationship, she was often in the media due to her attitude. There was a time when she had no problem going in on a hater. Whether it was defending her parents or her past relationship with rapper YFN Lucci, she always spoke up for herself.

Nonetheless, the Louisiana native had made a change for the better. In a brand new interview with The Breakfast Club, Reginae explained why it was imperative for her to change her behavior.

She started by saying, “I wanted to do stuff in life.” The 23-year-old went on to say that she aspires to become an actress, and clapping back might reach the wrong crowd. “You don’t know who’s in that room” she stated, “You don’t know who you’re going to clap back at that you might need one day.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noting back to her childhood, she reflected on how her being spoiled has influenced her personality. “I am this celebrity kid who has grown up. I had young parents. I’ve always heard the word yes, I’ve never heard the word no.”



While she isn’t perfect, she guaranteed the show hosts that she is still a work in progress.

Her mother, Toya Johnson, is beyond proud of her daughter. After The Shade Room posted the clip onto their Instagram page, she took to the comments to say, “That’s my girl! #iloveyourgrowth #proudmama.” There were also other celebs expressing their admiration of her growth. Tiny Harris, who has been in Reginae’s life for years, said “My girl.” Comedian B. Simone left a heartfelt message reading, “I love that she’s maturing and so self aware. Love her.” Rapper YG also commented saying, “That’s right.”

Do you think Reginae will continue along her journey of positivity? Watch the short clip from The Breakfast Club interview below.



