The Carter crew, like millions of other American families, seem to be divided along political lines. We've all recently witnessed Lil Wayne's endorsement for President Donald Trump—a photo op moment that caused an uproar in pop culture. The rapper wrote that he was confident that Trump's "Platinum Plan" would help Black Americans, but many others didn't hold to the same faith. Trump was happy to have a face-to-face meeting with the Louisiana icon, but later, rumors surfaced that Weezy broke up with his girlfriend Denise Bidot after she vocalized that she wasn't supporting Trump for re-election. It looks like Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, isn't a MAGA-enthusiast, either, after she shared an opinion regarding Trump's recent press conference.

In the days following the election, the United States has been on pause as citizens await news about who won the title of Commander-in-Chief. Both Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, have made post-election speeches, but Trump's most recent comments caused Reginae to take to social media.

"After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now," she wrote on her Instagram Story. Then, she added a stream of clown emojis and added, "That was embarrassing!!!!" It's unclear if her father is included in that group, but we'll just have to see if he responds. Check out her post below.



Instagram