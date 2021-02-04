Growing up in the spotlight, Reginae Carter is used to being the center of criticism. Being the daughter of Lil Wayne, a rapper considered to be a GOAT in many circles, certainly has its benefits, but that doesn't mean Reginae has accepted the continuous scrutiny. Now that the 22-year-old is back with her on-again-off-again boyfriend YFN Lucci, Reginae has been on the receiving end of trolls who come down on her for her relationship with the 29-year-old incarcerated rapper.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Things came to a boil for Reginae while she was on Instagram Live finishing a workout routine. Many comments were supportive, but a few were downright nasty. Reginae addressed the critics and went off about how no one can stop her hustle. “Yeah, they jump on here and hate but guess what? While they hatin', I’m getting me a good ass workout and they fat. F*ck them. I’m so tired of the d*mn haters, they gon hate, they gon hate. They hate what they can’t relate to, they do all of that sh*t. But guess what? I still get paid at the end of the day. I still look good. I still get what I want. F*ck you mean?”

“You can hate all you want, the f*ck. I’m so tired of these people," she continued. "I’m so tired of y’all. Y’all always thinking that people give a f*ck about what y’all talking about. We don’t. You won’t stop me from loving who the f*ck I love, you won’t stop me from doing what the f*ck I wanna do, you won’t. You just won’t! B*tch.”

Watch Reginae in action below.